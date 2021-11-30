A3 Visual & Downtown San Francisco debut the Largest Holiday Projection Mapping Event in the U.S.
The inaugural holiday activation aims to bring vibrancy and visitors back to downtown while showcasing local and international artistsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A3 Visual, the experiential division of AAA Flag & Banner, recently announced a multi-year partnership with Downtown SF, the community benefit district which serves the Financial District and Jackson Square, to create the nation’s largest holiday projection mapping event. The visually stunning Let’s Glow SF will debut December 3rd and run nightly through December 12th in downtown San Francisco to help generate economic recovery.
“The pandemic deeply impacted the downtown 9-5 workforce population,” said Robbie Silver, Executive Director of Downtown SF, the community benefit district. “The inherent lesson is that we can no longer be just a financial district, downtown San Francisco needs to pivot and pivot quickly to attract a more diverse range of people, businesses, and uses. Let’s Glow SF features world renowned artists on iconic buildings and is the first of many efforts to encourage Bay Area residents to see and experience downtown in a different, more welcoming light.”
A breathtaking tour of four towering buildings throughout Downtown San Francisco will each feature show stopping projections that light up the night. Each show will be five minutes long and showcase creative work from both local and international artists at the following locations:
● One Bush Plaza
● 345 Montgomery St.
● Pacific Stock Exchange at 301 Pine St.
● Hyatt Regency at 5 Embarcadero Center
“Projection mapping is an exciting art form because it marries art, technology and public space while activating architecture in iconic cities,” said Sean Mason, Chief Technology Officer at A3 Visual. “This particular project is unique for many reasons, we are building a foundation for a truly immersive activation and also creating space for collaboration between many types of artists - animators, painters, digital artists, etc. Because the artists are all working together, they have access to a canvas that is larger than anything they would work on individually, allowing for incredible art to be born.”
Spectators of the free event will see stunning, whimsical, abstract and naturalistic winter-themed projections, such as:
● Galloping ice horses
● Flying winter hawks and snowy owls
● Flowering poinsettias
● Arctic scenery with polar bears
● Ice castles
● Swirling presents and musical instruments
“Let’s Glow SF is a great way to support the local art and business community that is committed to bringing vibrancy back to downtown,” said Peter Quartaroli, owner of Sam's Grill, the fifth oldest restaurant in the U.S. and a 150+ year staple in downtown San Francisco. “The revitalization of downtown is critical to the small businesses that serve the Bay Area and what better way to show support than to make a night of it - enjoy a beautiful evening in the fresh air enjoying stunning art - and then make your way to your favorite restaurant and stay for dinner!”
Pre-pandemic, hundreds of thousands of commuters and visitors streamed into downtown San Francisco every day. Post-lockdown, that number declined significantly, but (current data gathered by Downtown SF shows an increase in pedestrian foot traffic of nearly 20% since September 2021). Let's Glow SF aims to create a more vibrant, active downtown that supports the economic recovery of the area.
About A3 Visual:
A3 Visual is a cutting-edge projection and video mapping company that specializes in creating dynamic environments. Through the creative use of technology, design and art, they are able to transform any surface or space into an experience that guests are sure to remember.
Downtown SF:
Downtown SF is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the district’s vitality through best-in-class clean and safe programming, infrastructure enhancements, dynamic partnerships and productive marketing. Developed by a coalition of property and business owners, Downtown SF is a community benefit district that provides services to a 43-block radius in two of the oldest continuous business districts in San Francisco, Financial District (FiDi) and Jackson Square. These services include cleaning, safety, district identity and promotion, and public space activations. For more information visit www.downtownsf.org. Follow Downtown SF on Facebook (@sfdowntown), Instagram and Twitter (@sf_downtown) and LinkedIn (Downtown SF).
