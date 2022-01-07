Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an appointment in her Administration.

Tom Faust, Acting Director – Department of Corrections (DOC)

Tom Faust returns to District government as an accomplished public safety and business executive with over 35 years of executive management experience in the field of criminal justice and organizational leadership. Director Faust recently served as Chief of Staff for the Los Angeles County Probation Department, the largest probation department in the United States, where he oversaw all administrative support areas of the Department which encompasses both adult and juvenile probation services with a budget of over $800 million and 5,000 employees. Director Faust served as the DC DOC Director from 2011 to 2016, during which he served as an innovative leader in instituting system-wide protocols to enhance security, implement effective population management and program services, and promote fiscal stability. Director Faust led system-wide assessments to drive implementation of effective inmate education and jobs programs, community corrections, re-entry and other services. Director Faust has extensive experience in building partnerships through effectively collaborating with a wide variety of community-based organizations, constituent groups, and local and federal partner agencies. He also successfully led the detention facility’s national accreditation by the American Correctional Association and federal PREA certification.

Director Booth will continue to lead the Department and will serve in an advisory role after Director Faust begins on January 24, 2022.