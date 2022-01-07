Procurement Begins For New Weyburn General Hospital

CANADA, January 7 - Released on January 7, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to identify qualified firms to design and construct the new Weyburn General Hospital and lead the demolition of the existing hospital.

"We are pleased to be taking the next step toward an integrated model of care, bringing acute care and mental health services together," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This new facility will be more efficient and will ultimately provide better patient care for residents of Weyburn and area."

The new 35-bed hospital will be built on a greenfield site located on the north side of 5th Avenue North between Hamilton Street and 5th Street at 275 - 5th Avenue North West. When complete, it will include 25 acute care beds and 10 in-patient mental health beds from Tatagwa View.

"This is such an exciting announcement for our community and the entire region," Education Minister and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said. "Our government has committed to investing in generational health care projects like the Weyburn Hospital and I am pleased to see this move forward today."

The teams shortlisted through this RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project: a Request for Proposals, that is expected to open later this year and will be used to select a team to lead the project.

"We look forward to the progression of this project," Saskatchewan Health Authority Acting Vice President of Infrastructure, Information and Support Derek Miller said. "The new facility will serve the residents of Weyburn and the surrounding area by ensuring access to expanded health care services as well as efficiencies made to existing services."

The RFQ is available on SaskTenders at https://sasktenders.ca.

