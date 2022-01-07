Saskatchewan Leads Nation in Job Growth in December

CANADA, January 7 - Released on January 7, 2022

6,000 New Jobs Created Month-over-Month, Highest Growth Rate Among Provinces

Today, job numbers released by Statistics Canada for December 2021 show Saskatchewan's month-over-month employment (seasonally adjusted) increased by 6,000 (up 1.1 per cent) from November 2021, which was the highest growth among provinces in terms of percentage change.

Year-over-year employment increased by 21,900 (up 4.0 per cent) from December 2020.

The unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent, down from 8.0 per cent a year ago, and below the national average of 5.9 per cent.

"Even with the global economic volatility in 2021, Saskatchewan continued to create jobs and consistently had among the lowest unemployment rates in Canada. Our province is in an enviable position for economic growth in 2022," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our success is due to the incredible work ethic and resiliency of Saskatchewan job creators who despite unprecedented challenges have continued to create jobs and opportunity."

Major year-over-year gains were reported for health care and social assistance with 8,000 more jobs (up 9.8 per cent), trade with 7,400 more jobs (up 8.4 per cent), and construction with 4,700 more jobs (up 12.2 per cent). Over the same period, the private sector was up 10,800 jobs (up 3.5 per cent), female employment increased by 10,600 jobs (up 4.2 per cent) and youth employment was up 7,700 jobs (up 11.3 per cent).

In 2021, off-reserve Aboriginal employment was up by 6,300 (up 12.1 per cent), the highest year-over-year growth rate ever on record since 2005. Off-reserve Aboriginal youth employment was up by 1,700 (up 20.5 per cent) from a year ago, the second highest year-over-year growth rate ever on record since 2005.

According to an average of major private forecasters, Saskatchewan's real GDP is expected to rebound and grow by 4.0 per cent in 2022.

