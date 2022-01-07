Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,838 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release, Operation without Owners Consent and more

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 22A3000096

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                        

 

STATION: Middlesex Barracks         

 

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at approximately 1120 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd, Barre Town VT

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass; Operation Without Owners Consent; Violation of Conditions of Release; False Report to Law Enforcement; Identity Theft and Unlawful Trespass

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Andre Yarns                            

 

AGE: 31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

 

 

VICTIM: Teddie Lawson

 

AGE: 47

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a male inside the complainants residence on Cogswell Road in the Town of Williamstown. While enroute, Troopers observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the complainant. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with a male later to be determined as Andre Yarns. Yarns was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Yarns was subsequently transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to await his arraignment hearing on Monday, 01/10/2022 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2022 at 1230 hours

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: 1,500.

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release, Operation without Owners Consent and more

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.