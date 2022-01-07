Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release, Operation without Owners Consent and more

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3000096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at approximately 1120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd, Barre Town VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass; Operation Without Owners Consent; Violation of Conditions of Release; False Report to Law Enforcement; Identity Theft and Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Andre Yarns

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VICTIM: Teddie Lawson

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a male inside the complainants residence on Cogswell Road in the Town of Williamstown. While enroute, Troopers observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the complainant. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with a male later to be determined as Andre Yarns. Yarns was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Yarns was subsequently transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to await his arraignment hearing on Monday, 01/10/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 1,500.

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

