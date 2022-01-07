Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release, Operation without Owners Consent and more
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at approximately 1120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd, Barre Town VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass; Operation Without Owners Consent; Violation of Conditions of Release; False Report to Law Enforcement; Identity Theft and Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Andre Yarns
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VICTIM: Teddie Lawson
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a male inside the complainants residence on Cogswell Road in the Town of Williamstown. While enroute, Troopers observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the complainant. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with a male later to be determined as Andre Yarns. Yarns was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Yarns was subsequently transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to await his arraignment hearing on Monday, 01/10/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 1,500.
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
