Aspire Inks Partnership with CyberMDX

Aspire Technology Partners

Partnership Extends Aspire Managed Detection & Response (MDR) to IoT and Medical Devices

Protecting the integrity and security of our customers’ networks is a key component to Aspire MDR. Adding CyberMDX allows us to expand that objective into medical devices” — John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a professional technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announces a partnership with CyberMDX, an IoT security leader protecting the systems and devices health delivery organizations rely on every day to treat illnesses and save lives.

As cyber threats continue to increase and evolve, the healthcare industry has become a prime target for bad actors. Ransomware and other threats continue to have a significant impact on hospital operations.

Healthcare providers rely on connected medical devices like infusion pumps and EKG/ECG machines for their clinic workflows and life-saving treatments. Unlike other IT assets, these clinical assets introduce a wide range of operating systems and communication protocols that traditional cyber security solutions cannot adequately protect. This partnership delivers unmatched visibility and threat prevention for medical and IoT devices, ensuring operational continuity as well as patient and data safety.

The CyberMDX solution allows Aspire to strengthen its Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service to secure medical and IoT devices. Integration with the CyberMDX platform enables alerts to be sent to Aspire’s 24x7 Network & Security Operations Center (NSOC), where security analysts perform further analysis and investigation and recommend actions to quickly contain or remediate potential threats.

“Protecting the integrity and security of our customers’ networks is a key component to Aspire MDR. Adding CyberMDX allows us to expand that objective into medical devices,” said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. “The combination gives more visibility into the entire environment and allows our team to identify potential security threats before they become a severe problem.”

“The Aspire team has a proven track record delivering and implementing both operational efficiency and cyber security solutions for healthcare. We’re delighted to join forces with them to both augment the power of their MDR services and expand through their extensive network in the healthcare industry,” said Amir Magner, President and Co-Founder.

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy, and agentless solution. For more information, visit www.cybermdx.com.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state and mid-Atlantic with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; and Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.

