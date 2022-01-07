CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bexar County, David Caesar Berlanga was arrested on December 8 for 9 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline report.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bastrop County, Jaime Tamez, Jr. was arrested on December 9 on outstanding warrants for two Counts of Assault of a Family Household Member with Previous Conviction Felony 3, Violation of Protective Order and Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle with Previous Conviction Felony 3. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this apprehension. Tamez, Jr. is a Tango Blast Gang member.

In Bexar County, Ruben Armando Rodriguez was arrested on December 9 for violating the conditions of his parole by absconding, and on outstanding warrants for Felon in Possession of Firearm and Surety to Surrender. Rodriguez is a registered sex offender. He was also convicted of Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Theft and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He also had outstanding warrants for Felon in Possession of Firearm and Surety to Surrender, along with an outstanding warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances Penalty Group 1. Rodriguez is a Texas Syndicate Gang member.

In Bexar County, Joaquin Arzula Hernandez was arrested on December 7 in San Antonio for violating the conditions of his parole by incurring technical and sex offender violations. Hernandez was previously convicted of Indecency with Child by Contact Felony 2nd Degree and Burglary of Habitation Felony 2nd Degree, among other minor convictions, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Dominic Demarciano Propst was arrested on December 7 in San Antonio on outstanding warrants for Probation Violation – Fraud Credit Card Abuse, three Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Burglary of Building.

In Bexar County, Adrian Angel Rosas was indicted by the Grand Jury on December 6 on 14 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General as a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline report.

In Bexar County, Natasha Nicole Finley was arrested on December 15 for outstanding out of state warrant for Threat/Terroristic State Offenses – Making Terrorist Threat. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in Finley’s apprehension.

In Brazos County, Marquies Dewayne Gibbs was arrested on December 14 for violating the conditions of his parole by incurring monitor violations. Gibbs was previously convicted of Indecency with a Child Exposure - Felony 3rd Degree in Brazos County and was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

In Dallas County, Brian Christopher Sligar was arrested on December 14 for an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

In Denton County, Michael Ray Waters was arrested on December 14 for an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

In Falls County, Frankie Lee Fulton, Jr. was arrested on December 15 for violating the conditions of his parole by failure to complete classes and by being arrested twice for Public Intoxication. Fulton is a Registered Sex Offender, previously convicted of Sexual Assault in Falls County and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was also convicted of Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, in a Drug Free Zone Felony - 3rd Degree and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Galveston County, David Dandra Mason was arrested on four outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and one outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery on December 2. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force and Houston Police Department assisted in this arrest. Mason is a Crips Gang Member.

In Galveston County, Robert James Hall was arrested on December 13 on an outstanding warrant for Felony Terroristic Threats. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted in this apprehension.

In Galveston County, Robert John Baker was arrested on December 8 on an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this apprehension.

In Galveston County, Fernando Octaviani was arrested on December 3 on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Child Pornography. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted in this arrest.

In Harris County, Carlos Harris was arrested on December 15 on an open federal warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Harris is a convicted sex offender previously sentenced to two years’ probation for two Counts of Forcible Rape. The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, and United States Marshals Service assisted in this arrest.

In McCulloch County, Donovan Tra Snow was arrested on December 15 on outstanding warrants for Count 1 Murder and Count 2 Aggravated Robbery. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this arrest.

In Tarrant County, arrested Roberto Salazar on December 14 on an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

In Tarrant County, Benedicto Cisneros Martinez was arrested on December 15 on outstanding warrants for Sex Abuse with a Child - Continuous Under 14, two Counts Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

In Tarrant County, Noah Delacruz was arrested on December 15 on outstanding warrants for Homicide/Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Fort Worth. This matter was referred by the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

In Travis County, John Doyle Cummings was arrested on December 9 on outstanding warrants for Human Trafficking/Trafficking of Persons - a Level 1 Felony. Cummings had Bail Secured Bond/Bond Forfeiture – Violation of a Court Order/Violation of Protective Order, an out of state warrant for Probation Violation – Burglary (nonextraditable). This matter was referred by the Texas Attorney General Office’s Human Trafficking Unit.

In Travis County, Joel Delgadillo Roman was arrested on December 3 on an outstanding warrant for Sex Assault/Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child 1st Degree Felony. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted with Roman’s apprehension.

In Travis County, Jean Carlos David Sanchez-Salinas was arrested on December 8 on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery - a 1st Degree Felony. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Travis County, Willy Monroy-Godinez was arrested on December 14 on outstanding out of state warrants for two Counts of Rape of Child Statutory, two Counts of Rape of Child with Force and two Counts of Indecent Assault and Battery of a Child Under 14. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted with Monroy-Godinez’s apprehension.