Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent a letter to the Collin County Commissioners Court (“Commissioners Court”) urging the local officials to reject any plat applications by the developers behind the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) development known as EPIC City and “The Meadow Phase 1.”

The letter comes after Attorney General Paxton recently sued to invalidate the illegal annexation of lands by Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A, which appeared to be done exclusively to aid EPIC City avoid state regulatory oversight.

Attorney General Paxton’s letter notes that the Commissioners Court has thus far refused to approve EPIC City’s requested platting application due to its deficiencies. It advises the Commissioners Court to continue along that course of action in light of the myriad legal problems associated with the EPIC City development, including violations of securities laws.

“From beginning to end, the East Plano Islamic Center development has been an illegal scheme designed to circumvent state law and destroy beautiful Texas land,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We must protect Texans from illegal schemes, and that’s why I’m advising the Commissioners Court to refrain from approving any new development and platting applications by the EPIC City developers.”

