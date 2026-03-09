Attorney General Ken Paxton secured legal victory against a radical online retailer based out of New York City, Lola Olivia, Inc. (“Lola Olivia”), effectively stopping the sale of the company’s chest binders to Texas girls.

In February 2026, Attorney General Paxton announced his lawsuit against Lola Olivia for selling chest binders to Texas girls as young as nine-years-old to “transition” them. Lola Olivia has marketed its products as “safe and effective,” and has sold the chest binders to young girls without informing them of the significant health risks associated with use of chest binders.

Research has shown that chest binding is linked to no less than twenty-eight different medical conditions, including permanently harming their breasts, causing back and chest pain, shortness of breath, and even rib fracture. Chest binders have also been shown to compromise lung function and cause difficulty breastfeeding later in life. Lola Olivia’s malicious actions have exposed Texas kids to irreparable bodily harm.

Now, Attorney General Paxton has secured a Temporary Restraining Order (“TRO”) that immediately stops Lola Olivia from selling or shipping chest binders to any individuals or entities within the State of Texas.

“I will never allow radical companies like Lola Olivia to abuse Texas children by ‘transitioning’ them,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I have now secured an order that stops Lola Olivia from selling chest binders that hurt young girls in Texas. My office will continue to protect our state’s children against radical, sick corporations willing to harm kids with their dangerous agenda.”

To read the TRO, click here.