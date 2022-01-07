Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5000044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1/7/2022 @ 0450 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stickney Road, Whiting Vermont.

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault.

 

ACCUSED: Peyton Mitchell

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 7, 2022 at approximately 0450 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence, located on Stickney Road in the Town of Whiting for a reported family fight complaint.  Further investigation revealed that Peyton Mitchell (21) of Brandon Vermont had physically assaulted and caused bodily harm to a household member.  Mitchell left the residence prior to State Police arrival.  State Police have not been able to locate Mitchell to date and he is considered to still be at large.  Anybody with any information on the location of Peyton Mitchell is asked to call the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

