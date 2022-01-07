2022-01-07 12:35:42.677 Show Me Cash Jackpot Winner: 'I Just Want to Relax!'

2022-01-07 12:35:42.677

A Missouri Lottery player who usually plays Pick 3 and Pick 4 decided to try Show Me Cash and won a $103,000 jackpot on a ticket he purchased at Express Mart, 1331 E. Bannister Road, in Kansas City.

The winning ticket matched all five Show Me Cash numbers drawn on Dec. 10 – 5, 17, 19, 22 and 38.

“Finally. Finally!” he exclaimed after realizing he’d won.

“I just want to relax! Lay back and relax,” he added, when asked about his future plans.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $106,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in Jackson County received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.