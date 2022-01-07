For Immediate Release: January 7, 2022

Contact: Nadia Reimer CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

Change Enacted at Cedar Bluff to Improve Walleye Populations

ELLIS – Black bass, crappie, white bass and wipers are just a few of the prized sportfish anglers can catch at Cedar Bluff Reservoir in Trego County, but one particular species has had KDWP Fisheries biologists’ special attention the past several years – walleye.

In an effort to gather data that can be used to guide future walleye management practices at Cedar Bluff Reservoir, district Fisheries biologist Dave Spalsbury has implemented the following harvest exception:

The current 21-inch minimum length limit – and 5 fish, per day, per angler – will remain in effect, except anglers may include up to 2 walleye greater than 15 inches but less than 18 inches in their 5-fish daily creel .

The exception, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, has been posted on area signage, to include information kiosks, boat ramps, and other access points around the reservoir.

For questions and additional information regarding walleye harvest at Cedar Bluff Reservoir, contact Spalsbury at (785) 726-3212.

For more information on fishing in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing.

