Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,828 in the last 365 days.

Seeking Collaborative Educators to Join the MOOSE Team

Are you a Maine educator who wants the space to play and create innovative curriculum? Are you looking for a community of educators who are passionate about meaningful, interdisciplinary education? Do you want to expand your impact outside your classroom/school? If this sounds like you, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to join the MOOSE Team! 

After a successful first year, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education (MOOSE) platform continues to grow. Last year, nearly 300 modules were created on the MOOSE platform by Maine teachers for Maine students. These modules are student-driven and center on interdisciplinary, project-based learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available for free online.  

This year, MOOSE content is being created with greater connections between modules to build PreK-12 learning progressions for specific topics. The year is broken into two creation sessions with the first session currently underway and will be completed in March.  

  • The training and orientation for new creators in the second round begins February 7th with full learning progressions created by July 2nd 
  • Content creators will earn a stipend of $3000 for successful completion of the work and receive related synchronous and asynchronous professional development. 

We are looking for Maine educators including, but not limited to, teachers, curriculum leaders, and representatives from Maine educational community organizations (e.g., museums, libraries, educational centers, etc.) interested in creating content for learning progressions in STEAM, Career Readiness, Computer Science, and Climate Education 

You do not need to have expertise in the topic area you choose or a strong background in technology, just an interest in both. We value your years of experience as a Maine educator and your willingness to embrace creativity and innovation. Each topic will be supported by a full-time team leader and will include returning team members from the first round of creation in addition to some new educators. The modules are stronger when we have a diverse range of perspectives and experiences (e.g., grades, disciplines, training, etc.) represented on each team.  

You can access the application here 

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, the MOOSE team will be holding Q&A sessions via zoom on Thursday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 25th, from 3-4pm. Please select the date you are interested in attending to register.  

To learn about the work completed in MOOSE’s first year, view our video here 

For more information about MOOSE please contact Beth Lambert, beth.lambert@maine.gov or Page Nichols, page.nichols@maine.gov. 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Seeking Collaborative Educators to Join the MOOSE Team

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.