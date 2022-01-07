Seeking Collaborative Educators to Join the MOOSE Team

Are you a Maine educator who wants the space to play and create innovative curriculum? Are you looking for a community of educators who are passionate about meaningful, interdisciplinary education? Do you want to expand your impact outside your classroom/school? If this sounds like you, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to join the MOOSE Team!

After a successful first year, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education (MOOSE) platform continues to grow. Last year, nearly 300 modules were created on the MOOSE platform by Maine teachers for Maine students. These modules are student-driven and center on interdisciplinary, project-based learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available for free online.

This year, MOOSE content is being created with greater connections between modules to build PreK-12 learning progressions for specific topics. The year is broken into two creation sessions with the first session currently underway and will be completed in March.

The training and orientation for new creators in the second round begins February 7 th with full learning progressions created by July 2 nd .

Content creators will earn a stipend of $3000 for successful completion of the work and receive related synchronous and asynchronous professional development .

We are looking for Maine educators including, but not limited to, teachers, curriculum leaders, and representatives from Maine educational community organizations (e.g., museums, libraries, educational centers, etc.) interested in creating content for learning progressions in STEAM, Career Readiness, Computer Science, and Climate Education.

You do not need to have expertise in the topic area you choose or a strong background in technology, just an interest in both. We value your years of experience as a Maine educator and your willingness to embrace creativity and innovation. Each topic will be supported by a full-time team leader and will include returning team members from the first round of creation in addition to some new educators. The modules are stronger when we have a diverse range of perspectives and experiences (e.g., grades, disciplines, training, etc.) represented on each team.

You can access the application here.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, the MOOSE team will be holding Q&A sessions via zoom on Thursday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 25th, from 3-4pm. Please select the date you are interested in attending to register.

To learn about the work completed in MOOSE’s first year, view our video here.

For more information about MOOSE please contact Beth Lambert, beth.lambert@maine.gov or Page Nichols, page.nichols@maine.gov.