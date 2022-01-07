DC Public Schools Will Be Closed on Friday, January 7, DC Government to Open at 11:00 a.m.

(Washington, DC) – With the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting several inches of snow overnight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Friday, January 7, DC Public Schools will be closed and DC Government will open at 11:00 am. Select vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites will be open.

DC Public Schools

DC Public Schools will be closed on Friday, January 7. This includes students previously scheduled to learn virtually. Meal site service is suspended.

COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites

The Columbia Heights Community Center (1480 Girard St NW) will serve as a walk-up vaccination site for individuals 5 and older from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The nine DC Public Library Test Yourself Express rapid antigen test pickup sites will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The 36 Test Yourself DC at-home PCR test kit pick up and drop-off sites will be open for pick up from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; samples can be dropped off at all sites until 8:00 p.m.

Walk-up PCR testing will be available at five sites tomorrow: Woody Ward Recreation Center at 5100 Southern Avenue SE from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Engine 4 at 2531 Sherman Avenue NW from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Engine 11 at 3420 14th Street NW from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Engine 24 at 5101 Georgia Avenue NW from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Engine 31 at 4930 Connecticut Avenue NW from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.



Cold Weather Emergency Alert

The Cold Weather Emergency Alert is in effect. If you see someone outside in need of shelter or a welfare check, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or dial 311. If there is an immediate risk to safety call 911. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Winter Weather Tips

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.

Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary. The District has used pet-friendly deicer on its pedestrian bridges for several years and found it to melt ice effectively and be easy on pets’ paws.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s).

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.

Turn off all outdoor water faucets.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit https://snow.dc.gov/.