January 7, 2022
With blizzard conditions in Washington County expected to cause icy roads and hazardous driving conditions, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices in Washington County to close today, Friday, January 7, 2022, effective immediately. State offices in all other areas of Maine remain open today consistent with normal operations.
“With blizzard conditions anticipated in Washington County throughout the day, we are expecting icy roads and dangerous driving conditions in that area,” said Governor Mills. “I urge all Maine people to drive slowly and cautiously and to be mindful of road crews and first responders working to keep us all safe throughout the state.”