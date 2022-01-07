Rule Breaker Snacks Expands Leadership Team
A certified woman-owned company, Rule Breaker Snacks offers delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, and wheat.
Brand Increases Depth In Sales And Marketing As Growth Continues
Michael Fox joins Rule Breaker Snacks as Director of Sales. Michael is a seasoned sales executive, most recently serving as Director of National Sales at Biokleen Industries. With a long history of success in the food industry with brands such as Eden Foods, Glutino and Ian’s Natural Foods, Michael brings experience developing and implementing promotional programs for distributors, conventional supermarket, buying organizations, big box and independently owned natural food stores. Michael also brings experience on the retail side, having owned several Natural Food Stores, and spent time with Whole Foods Market and Wild Oats. In his new role, Michael will be primarily focused on the grocery channel, specifically growing the brand’s supermarket presence at a regional and national level.
Peggy O’Shea Kochenbach MBA, RDN, LDN has been named Director of Marketing. Peggy has been working with Rule Breaker Snacks since 2017, overseeing public relations and social media efforts that helped the brand achieve exponential growth in brand awareness, expanded social media presence and sales growth of more than 800%. A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Peggy has over twenty years of experience leading integrated marketing programs for food brands such as Dannon, General Mills, Ian’s Natural Foods, Lindt USA and Starbucks. In her new role, Peggy will lead strategic marketing, branding and communications initiatives.
Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles, Juniors and Bite formats.
"At the core of our success is a talented, well-rounded team and I am pleased to welcome Michael and Peggy to these new roles," says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. "Both bring exceptional expertise and experience to our team that will help propel the brand forward and drive growth for the future.”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
