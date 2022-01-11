Brandon Hall Assumes Presidency at Midland IRA

Midland IRA, a leader in the Self-Directed IRA Industry, recently announced that Brandon Hall has been named President

I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Midland and to work alongside the next generation of employee-owners. I look forward to leading the company through its next exciting chapter.”
— Brandon Hall

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland IRA, a leader in the Self-Directed IRA Industry with a 20-year history and $3.7 Billion in Assets under administration, recently announced that Brandon Hall has been named President as part of a management succession plan designed to strengthen the foundation for the Company’s continued success.

Since joining Midland IRA in 2004, Hall has risen through the ranks to lead Midland’s consistent growth for over 20 years. Although his experience covers all aspects of the business, his specialty and focus are in operations and client services.

Founded in Fort Myers in 2002, Midland IRA, Inc. is an IRA Administrator with an excellent growth track record and focus on new technologies. In addition, its unique position as an employee-owned company allows an opportunity for growth and development among its employees.

In his new role, Hall will assume the role of President of Midland IRA, Inc. He will manage Midland operations while continuing to lead new growth opportunities. In addition to his day-to-day responsibilities, Hall serves as a critical member on both the Trust Company and Servicing Company Boards.

Dave Owens, Founder of Midland Trust, will remain actively involved as part of Midland IRA’s leadership team. Owens will continue in his role as CEO alongside Hall, while continuing to provide oversight of Midland Trust's business strategies. In addition, Owens is the Chairman of Midland Financial Corp, the holding company which focuses on strategic and value-creation activities.

“I am excited about Midland IRA’s future under Brandon’s leadership. Our succession strategy is the product of thoughtful planning over the past two years,” Owens said. “This move greatly enhances our company and senior leadership team and provides a strong foundation for our continued success. Brandon has earned his stripes as a strong leader and successful owner-operator, making him thoroughly qualified to take on this leadership position.”

Owens continued to say “I am extremely proud of our team and the strong company we have built over the past 20 years. I remain deeply committed to Midland and continue to devote all my professional time and effort towards the trust and servicing company. I believe that our senior leadership team is well-positioned to build upon Midland’s successful legacy and to lead the company into its next phase of growth and prosperity.”
Brandon Hall commented “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Midland and to work alongside the next generation of employee-owners. I look forward to leading the company through its next exciting chapter. In the coming years, we will continue to focus on growth strategies and continued client services.”

Hall holds a B.S. in Commerce and Business Administration from the University of Alabama, a Masters in Business Administration from Florida Gulf Coast University, and an Executive Leadership Certification from Cornell University. He and his wife Jennifer Hall, and two sons, Preston and Kellan, have been residents of Fort Myers for over 25 years.

About

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm. The Midland family of companies are all privately held and include Midland Trust Company, a South Dakota publicly chartered trust company, Midland IRA, Inc., an IRA and private fund custody servicing company, and Midland 1031, a Qualified Intermediary service provider. Midland began as a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island and has grown to a specialized service trust company with offices and clients nationwide. Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes through both self-directed saving plans and 1031 exchanges. Midland’s services give our clients complete control over their retirement investment decisions by allowing them the ability to self-direct in real estate and other alternative assets while our 1031 services focus on tax-free exchanges for real estate investors.

https://www.midlandtrust.com/about-midland/

