2022-01-07 08:32:18.867 Powerball Winner Planning Wedding after $50,000 Win

A Powerball player who won a $50,000 prize is now planning his wedding.

His ticket – purchased at Dierbergs, 222 N. Highway 67, in Florissant – matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn on Dec. 29, 2021. The winning numbers that night were 2, 6, 9, 33 and 39, with a Powerball of 11.

Counting all prize levels, Missouri Powerball players won more than $17.8 million in 2021. 

Players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County in FY21 won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in St. Louis County received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

