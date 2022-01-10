Wright State University’s Master of Science in Social and Applied Economics a STEM-designated Business Degree
Wright States Masters of Economics program receives STEM-designation qualifying international students two extra years of optional practical training in USA
Our Master’s in Economics program is unsurpassed in quality and value. Its STEM-designation gives international students the time and resources to further optimize their educations and careers.”FAIRBORN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wright State University’s Master of Science in Social and Applied Economics a STEM-designated Business Degree: Raj Soin College of Business’ Graduate Program Offers International Students Two Additional Years of Optional Practical Training (OPT)
— Thomas Traynor, Dean of Wright State's Raj Soin College of Business
The Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University—a nationally-ranked and accredited public business college—confirmed that its Masters of Science in Social and Applied Economics program is STEM-designated, which qualifies international students for an additional two years of optional practical training (OPT) in the United States than non-STEM programs.
In making today’s announcement, Thomas Traynor, Dean of the Raj Soin College of Business, said, “Our Master’s in Social and Applied Economics program has always been popular due to its quality and value. Our program is nationally ranked, high-quality, and much more affordable than many peers. Our graduates place in elite positions at highly regarded companies and government agencies. Now, with the program being STEM-designated, international students can have the time and resources they need to further optimize their educations and careers.”
Kerry Martin, Lecturer in Economics and Program Coordinator for the M.S. in Social and Applied Economics program adds, “Few programs in the United States are STEM-designated despite a large global demand to pursue graduate education in economics. Our acquiring the STEM designation for the Master’s in Social and Applied Economics is part of our commitment to empowering our students with every resource at our disposal. This designation provides our international students with two additional years of Optional Practical Training (OPT) to hone their skills and find the highest and best use for their talents. We believe this is a key reason we are attracting students from all over the world.”
Also commenting was Bradley Shane Wright, a student in the Master of Science in Social and Applied Economics program from The Bahamas. He said, “As an international student from The Bahamas, I chose a program that best fits my professional and social needs. Wright State best met those criteria for me. The program’s unique course load of econometrics and forecasting piqued my interest in financial analysis. The professors have made the experience spectacular as they are readily available for one-on-one lessons and provide extra resources. The facilities are modern, providing state-of-the-art technology. I wanted a STEM designate program that would grant me longevity within many industries across the United States. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the program here.”
More information on the Raj Soin College of Business’ Masters of Science in Social and Applied Economics can be found online at https://bit.ly/3t8jFTE
About Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University
Raj Soin College of Business is a public business college located in the Dayton, Ohio. The College features a diverse array of undergraduate and graduate programs across a variety of disciplines. Its graduate programs are regularly honored and ranked by US News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and others for their quality and affordability. The college is accredited by AACSB with a specialized AACSB accreditation for its accounting program, a distinction held by 2% of business schools globally. For more information, visit https://business.wright.edu
