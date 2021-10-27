Wright State University’s Master of Science in Marketing Analytics and Insights a STEM-designated Business Degree
Wright State's Masters in Analytics Receives STEM Designation Qualifying International Students for 2 Extra Years of Optional Practical Training (OPT)
The STEM designation provides our international students with two additional years of Optional Practical Training (OPT) here to hone their skills and find the highest and best use for their talents.”FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University—a nationally-ranked and accredited public business college—confirmed that its Master of Science in Marketing Analytics and Insights is STEM-designated, which qualifies international students for an additional two years of optional practical training (OPT) in the United States than non-STEM programs.
— Kendall Goodrich
In making today’s announcement, Thomas Traynor, Dean of the Raj Soin College of Business, said, “The landscape of business is changing, and our College continues to change with it. Employers are desperate for marketers who can combine data analytics skills with a keen understanding of marketing strategies and tactics. The need is so great that a significant portion of this talent is coming from overseas. To help develop the talent that companies need, and to create an optimal opportunity for our international students, our Master’s in Marketing Analytics and Insights program has been STEM-designated.”
Kendall Goodrich, Marketing Chair and Director of the MS in Marketing Analytics and Insights program, adds, “The STEM designation provides our international students with two additional years of Optional Practical Training (OPT) here to hone their skills and find the highest and best use for their talents. We believe this is a key reason we are attracting students from all over the world.”
Also commenting was Prithvi Raj Kunapareddi, a first-year student in the Master of Science in Marketing Analytics and Insights program. He said, “Like a lot of students from India and around the world, I was looking for a business graduate level programs that were STEM-designated in the United States. Surprisingly, there are very few STEM-designated business programs. The few that exist are at Ivy League-level schools with tuition five times that of Wright State and the cost of living three times that of the Dayton area.”
“For me, the choice was easy,” he continued. “This STEM business program is accredited, taught by highly accomplished and engaged faculty, and has a 100% record of job placement until now. It is also—by far—the most affordable. Plus, with the additional OPT, I am confident I will have the time necessary to optimize my career path post-graduation.”
More information on the Raj Soin College of Business’ Masters of Science in Marketing Analytics and Insights can be found online at https://business.wright.edu/marketing/master-of-science-in-marketing-analytics-and-insights
About Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University
Raj Soin College of Business is a public business college located in the Dayton, Ohio, area. The College features a diverse array of undergraduate and graduate programs across a variety of disciplines. Its graduate programs are regularly honored and ranked by US News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and others for their quality and affordability. The college is accredited by AACSB with a specialized AACSB accreditation for its accounting program, a distinction held by 2% of business schools globally. For more information, visit www.business.wright.edu
John Bowman Dinsmore
Wright State University
email us here