Cheyney Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA – Cheyney Road is scheduled to close between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Samuel Hill Lane in Concord Township, Delaware County, on Monday, January 10, and Tuesday, January 11, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Cheyney Road motorists will be directed to use southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Concord Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

