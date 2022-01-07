Governor Ron DeSantis Secures 15,000 Doses of Regeneron for Floridians

The Biden Administration continues to get in the way of lifesaving treatment for Floridians, allocating only half of the 30,000 additional doses requested by Governor DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced 15,000 doses of Regeneron have been secured for the people of Florida and will be immediately utilized to support new monoclonal antibody sites. Earlier this week, Governor DeSantis highlighted the importance of these lifesaving therapeutics and called on the Biden Administration to release its stranglehold on the supply of monoclonals and increase Florida’s supply by at least 30,000 doses per week. In response to this pressure, the state of Florida had been notified that planning had begun in preparation of sending 30,000 more monoclonal antibody doses to Florida. Additionally, the Florida Division of Emergency Management even sent a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services offering logistical support to receive the additional doses as quickly as possible, including picking them up and driving them to Florida.

“But for the federal government’s decision to restrict supply of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida, my administration would have already opened additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites throughout the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Before the Biden Administration seized control of the monoclonal supply after Florida pioneered its widespread use and demonstrated its efficacy, approximately 30,000 doses per week were being administered to Floridians, saving countless lives. We will rapidly deploy the 15,000 doses that we have now secured, but the Biden Administration is still obstructing the state of Florida’s ability to manage our own supply of monoclonal antibodies and I will continue to seek additional doses for Floridians.”

The Biden Administration commandeered the supply and distribution of monoclonal antibodies following Florida’s successful deployment of the treatment last summer and drastically cut shipments of the treatments to the state. Now that the Biden Administration has partially acceded to Governor DeSantis’ demands and released these additional 15,000 doses to the state, more Floridians will be able to receive early treatment.

This week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida will be providing up to one million rapid tests as needed for residents of assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Governor DeSantis made the announcement during a visit to the Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches where he met with leaders in the senior care industry and discussed the importance of allocating resources for high-value testing that prioritizes Florida’s seniors, all of whom are eligible for monoclonal antibodies as well as other early treatments.

