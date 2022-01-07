The Park Prodigy Releases an Updated Universal Orlando Ticket Page
The Park Prodigy Releases an Updated Universal Orlando Ticket PageORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces the launch of a new Universal Orlando ticket page.
It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and we are excited to provide the same service to our Universal Orlando customers. The company is thrilled for families to visit Universal Orlando this year and we will continue to release vacation planning resources to plan a magical vacation in 2022 and 2023!
Planning Your Next Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2022 or 2023 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Orlando Crowd Calendar, Universal Orlando Planning Guide, the best time to visit Universal Orlando in 2022 and theme park blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacation goals and budget!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2022 or 2023 and beyond!
Michael Belmont
Theparkprodigy
+1 407-630-8650
email us here