Theme Park Today announces the rebranding of their website to help keep families up to date on all of the latest Disney and Universal news

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Theme Park Today, (a trusted source for theme park news and entertainment) announces the rebranding of its website. The company is thrilled to announce this new website layout which will keep theme park fans up to date on all of the latest news going on around the parks as well as bringing the theme park magic to their home.It has always been our goal to help families stay connected to what’s going on around the Disney and Universal theme parks. We have high hopes that the our new website layout will allow us to do that.Staying up to date on the latest theme park newsBe sure to check out our website and join our newsletter to stay up to date on everything new at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Disneyland, and Universal Hollywood.For additional information on the latest theme park news visit https://themeparktoday.com About Theme Park TodayMichael Belmont started Theme Park Today with one goal in mind, “to help families stay connected to the magic of the theme parks". All information on our website is created for YOU, and is always 100% free.