Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,872 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-06 11:37:31.51 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Rolla

2022-01-06 11:37:31.51

Story Photo

Last night’s Powerball drawing offered the game’s seventh highest jackpot ever at $632.6 million and resulted in another $1 million winner in Missouri. It’s the 64th such Powerball win in the state, and it marks the 600th Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more to date. The winning ticket was sold at UMR Moto Mart, 200 South Bishop Ave., in Rolla.

The $1 million Powerball prize was won by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn – 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. (The Powerball number was 17.)

Last night’s drawing also produced a $50,000 winner. It’s the 315th time over the last six years a Missouri player has matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn. That winning ticket was sold at Baumer’s Texaco, 6107 Highway O, in Ash Grove.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 4.  Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

 

You just read:

2022-01-06 11:37:31.51 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Rolla

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.