2022-01-07 08:24:01.127 Crossword Lover Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize in Greene County

A Missouri Lottery player spelled her way to a $50,000 top prize on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket bought at Signal Food Store, 881 W. Commercial St., in Mansfield.

The winner, who said she enjoys playing crossword style tickets, had her husband verify the win the next morning. He came back and told her it was, in fact, a winner.

“I thought he was kidding me at first,” she recalled. “He couldn’t believe it either!”

She plans to use some of the winnings to pay off her car.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $50,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in Greene County, visit MOLottery.com.

