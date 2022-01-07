$7.1 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in December With Another $904,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $17.5 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $7.1 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during December, highlighted by three Easy 5 jackpot prizes totaling $210,000. In addition, Fast Play players won more than $904,000, and scratch-off players claimed more than $17.5 million in cash prizes during December.

Draw-style daily game prizes for December included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,419,310, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,153,700, and Pick 5 prizes totaling $535,300.

There were also two Powerball match-4 + PB prizes totaling $100,000 and 59 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $5,900. There was also one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $30,000, one Mega Millions match-4 + MB prize worth $10,000 and 24 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $12,000.

Seventy-two players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $68,491, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $361,518. Easy 5 prizes totaled $326,794 with an additional $102,076 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 38,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $223,776 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $395,143 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 18,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $137,770 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $210,632 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in December were $7,122,554. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s new instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $904,131 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, and winnings can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $17,552,775 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during December, players also claimed $2,913,367 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

All Lottery regional offices as well as its headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge have reopened to the public without the requirement of an appointment. Masks are required for all visitors entering Lottery buildings. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 56.63% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2021. Approximately 33.2% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.67% compensation, and 4.53% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.