Press Releases

01/07/2022

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on February 22 for State Representative Seat in Middlebury and Waterbury

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, February 22, 2022, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 71st Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of the entirety of Middlebury and a portion of Waterbury, became vacant at midnight on December 31, 2021, following the resignation of Anthony J. D’Amelio.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 71st Assembly District in the Town of Middlebury **Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 71st Assembly District in the City of Waterbury