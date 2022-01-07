Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,887 in the last 365 days.

Waterline Replacement Project to Begin in Ford City Borough

Armstrong, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a waterline replacement project in Ford City Borough, Armstrong County on State Route 128/5th Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street.  The project is anticipated to begin January 10, 2022.

Contractor, Mortimer's Excavating, Inc. of West Middlesex, PA, will be installing a new water line and service connections in the Right-of-Way.  Work will be completed Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Traffic control will consist of remote-control traffic signals and flaggers as needed.  There will be parking restrictions within the work limits. 

The project is anticipated to be completed at the end of April 2022.

Work is weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Waterline Replacement Project to Begin in Ford City Borough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.