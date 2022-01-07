Waterline Replacement Project to Begin in Ford City Borough

​Armstrong, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a waterline replacement project in Ford City Borough, Armstrong County on State Route 128/5th Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street. The project is anticipated to begin January 10, 2022.

Contractor, Mortimer's Excavating, Inc. of West Middlesex, PA, will be installing a new water line and service connections in the Right-of-Way. Work will be completed Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Traffic control will consist of remote-control traffic signals and flaggers as needed. There will be parking restrictions within the work limits.

The project is anticipated to be completed at the end of April 2022.

Work is weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

