Atlanta Rapper, Singer and Songwriter GrapeSoda Henderson Delivers Hip-Hop / Pop Crossover Hit “Running”

The genre-crossing hip-hop artist is reaching new fans with upbeat songs inspired by old school funk melodies and infused with irresistible dance beats.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrapeSoda “Grape” Henderson is kicking the new year off strong with his new single “Running”, a radio-ready hip-hop / pop song about the pursuit of a beautiful love interest and the qualities and fantasies that keep the quest alive. The dreamy intro to the song brings a euphoric high and a catchy, TikTok-worthy quality that will have anyone dancing within the first 10 seconds of hearing it.
Grape’s effortless crossover from his rap music over the past few years to the mainstream sound of “Running” was inspired by the old school funk artists like Charlie Wilson from the Old Gap Band era. The song carries some distinguishable instrument sounds like guitars and drums that account for the backing track and when combined with Grape’s smooth vocals, “Running” is sure to impress his current fan base and draw in new ones from a younger demographic looking for a feel-good song and an artist to watch for the year where optimism will not be taken for granted.
About GrapeSoda Henderson
GrapeSoda Henderson is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia known for his R&B and west coast hip-hop sound, dropping music and content throughout the year that keep his fans engaged and excited to see what else he has in store.
In addition to media coverage, artist interviews, playlist placements and podcast appearances, Grape has performed at shows and festivals across the country. His recent performances were at Atlanta's A3C Festival, alongside artists including YG, T.I and Megan Thee Stallion.
2022 is on track to be his biggest year yet with more releases, features, and performances than ever before.
