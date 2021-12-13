Rapper / Producer LouTheFather Is Making Waves with his Debut Single “On Sight”
With a pen in one hand and a mic in the other, LouTheFather is catching the attention of hip-hop fans across the country.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LouTheFather is making his debut as a solo artist with “On Sight”, an inspirational chill-rap hip-hop track with lyrics that share the lessons learned from falling down and coming back stronger. The song is written and delivered with positive energy and a glass-half-full outlook on life, reminding people that although life might not be great, everything will be alright. With some simple piano chords and beats on the backing track, “On Sight” is a mainstream ready song with catchy and relatable lyrics fitting into multiple genres and fan bases.
The past year has been of tremendous growth both professionally and personally for LouTheFather and he hopes to inspire the comeback for people going through hard times and to actively advocate for mental health.
“On Sight” is available on all streaming platforms.
About LouTheFather:
LouTheFather is a rapper/producer from Louisville, Kentucky and is making his debut in hip-hop as a solo artist. With a sound that is often compared to Mac Miller, LouTheFather is known for his laid back personality and lyricism. The 27 year old is currently in Florida working alongside the artists, producers and audio engineers at his record label, Cold Summer Records.
