Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,975 in the last 365 days.

Rapper / Producer LouTheFather Is Making Waves with his Debut Single “On Sight”

hip-hop music rapper artist

LouTheFather is a rapper/producer from Louisville, Kentucky making his debut in hip-hop as a solo artist.

With a pen in one hand and a mic in the other, LouTheFather is catching the attention of hip-hop fans across the country.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LouTheFather is making his debut as a solo artist with “On Sight”, an inspirational chill-rap hip-hop track with lyrics that share the lessons learned from falling down and coming back stronger. The song is written and delivered with positive energy and a glass-half-full outlook on life, reminding people that although life might not be great, everything will be alright. With some simple piano chords and beats on the backing track, “On Sight” is a mainstream ready song with catchy and relatable lyrics fitting into multiple genres and fan bases.

The past year has been of tremendous growth both professionally and personally for LouTheFather and he hopes to inspire the comeback for people going through hard times and to actively advocate for mental health.

“On Sight” is available on all streaming platforms.

About LouTheFather:
LouTheFather is a rapper/producer from Louisville, Kentucky and is making his debut in hip-hop as a solo artist. With a sound that is often compared to Mac Miller, LouTheFather is known for his laid back personality and lyricism. The 27 year old is currently in Florida working alongside the artists, producers and audio engineers at his record label, Cold Summer Records.

Bella Mars
Bella Mars Media
email us here

You just read:

Rapper / Producer LouTheFather Is Making Waves with his Debut Single “On Sight”

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.