Cognitiondigital.io Launches Customer-Centric Advertising Platform for Retail Automotive Industry
The new platform integrates with Amazon's suite of Ad Tech solutions providing higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per action, and more efficient media buy
Cognition Digital gives us the ability to target the ideal auto consumer... Marketing to consumers based on vehicles that we know they own gives us a significant leg up on our competition,”PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitiondigital.io today announced the launch of a new advertising platform for automotive dealers and ad agencies. The only ad engine on the market that dynamically generates and serves content using life-stage signals, Cognitiondigital.io is designed specifically to holistically integrate with Amazon's suite of Ad Tech solutions. It delivers a customer-centric advertising experience resulting in higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per action, and a more efficient media buy. Using the platform to create advertising experiences custom-built for each consumer, auto dealers are seeing a 5.4% increase in engagement and an average reduction in ad budgets of 42%.
— Scott Risley, Digital Marketing Manager, Mohawk Honda
"Cognition Digital gives us the ability to target the ideal auto consumer and to get the right vehicle in front of them at the right time based on the vehicles currently in the consumers’ household. Marketing to consumers based on vehicles that we know they own gives us a significant leg up on our competition,” said Scott Risley, Digital Marketing Manager at Mohawk Honda, Schenectady, New York.
According to Cognition Digital CEO Carson Henry, who has a strong background in building successful digital marketing products, along with years of hands-on experience working in sales and management at dealerships and groups, there is a direct correlation between life-changing events and purchasing a vehicle. “Your showroom is customer first, is your marketing? "Our research shows that 72% of total shoppers experienced a life-changing event before purchasing a vehicle; from a family change to changing career to a lifecycle hobby change to a new house. Consumers who are in-market for a new vehicle are more likely to convert with advertising that is relevant to them both from a geographic and a messaging perspective,” said Henry.
The platform enables automotive dealerships to efficiently communicate the right message to the right audiences while highlighting their local dealership across display and video media buys, reaching automotive customers based on their unique life stages.
Cognitionditial.io combines Amazon shopper insights, demographic data, and Amazon automotive audiences -- everything from a recent college grad to a work promotion, a newlywed, a first-time home buyer, someone starting a family, to a new retiree, and more.
Cognition Digital designed Sizmek Ad Suite Dynamic Creative Optimization templates to trigger relevant vehicles based on first-party Amazon audiences bought via the Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP). Sizmek Ad Suite is a global, multichannel ad server used to create, distribute, customize, measure, and optimize campaigns across a variety of screens. It offers multiple options for creative authoring, streamlined campaign management tools, advanced dynamic creative optimization capabilities, and Media Rating Council-accredited measurement. Dynamic creative optimization (DCO) is a display ad technology that creates personalized ads based on data about the viewer at the moment of ad serving.
Cognition Digital targets 1st party Amazon audiences across Amazon sites, Amazon apps, Amazon Publisher Services, and third-party exchanges. By building to Sizmek Ad Suite’s API, Cognition Digital can serve the same video strategy via Amazon Streaming TV. Allowing the DCO to choose which vehicle to serve dynamically, Cognition’s platform selectively applies marketing dollars to specific pieces of inventory that are inside a dealership rather than advertising the whole inventory set. It matches branding to consumers based on their life stages, personalities, and buying motives.
The cognitiondigital.io platform also connects with the tools the dealership uses and efficiently integrates with all major inventory solutions to help dealers get the most out of their inventory.
"Our solution is seamless, portable, scalable, and agile. And the results speak for themselves. When you clearly show an understanding of the individual consumer in your advertising, they respond,” Henry stated.
For more information visit: https://www.cognitiondigital.io.
sara F Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here