Regina Snow Mandl Named a Massachusetts Trusts and Estates “Go To Lawyer”
The Wagner Law Group partner Regina Snow Mandl has been named a Massachusetts Trusts and Estates “Go To Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly
Regina is an outstanding attorney who is preeminent in the area of trusts and estates. I wish her congratulations on behalf of the firm on this well-deserved honor”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group congratulates partner Regina Snow Mandl on being listed by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly as a “Go To Lawyer” in the field of trusts and estates. The publication’s Go To Lawyers list is designed to showcase leaders in the Massachusetts legal community by practice area. The attorneys featured in the list were nominated by their colleagues and only 20 were then selected by a panel from Lawyers Weekly. The Wagner Law Group is extraordinarily proud that Ms. Mandl, leader of the firm’s trusts and estates practice area, has been included in this prominent list. “Regina is an outstanding attorney who is preeminent in the area of trusts and estates. I wish her congratulations on behalf of the firm on this well-deserved honor,” says Marcia S. Wagner, the firm’s Managing Partner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Partner
Regina Snow Mandl has over 30 years of experience specializing in family law, estate planning and administration, and probate litigation. She offers clients a comprehensive estate plan, including wills, trusts, durable powers of attorney, health care proxies, HIPAA releases, living wills and declarations of homestead. When the time comes, Ms. Mandl guides her clients efficiently and sensitively through the process of probating estates. Her practice also covers a wide range of family law matters such as contested and uncontested divorces, custody disputes, removal cases, modifications, contempt actions, restraining orders, pre- and post-marital agreements, guardianships, and conservatorships. Ms. Mandl has a particular knowledge of inherited property cases in divorce, and has handled cases involving family assets of $25,000,000 and more. She represents clients in court in contested family law and probate litigation matters, including divorces, child custody and removal cases, will contests, claims against the estate, guardianships, conservatorships, and petitions to partition real estate.
Ms. Mandl has extensive professional and community volunteer experience and recently served as Vice-Chair of the Massachusetts Clients' Security Board which is an appointment made by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. She is well known for her mentoring of students and younger lawyers, having developed her skills while on the boards of the American Inns of Court Foundation in Washington, D.C., and the New York University Lawyer Alumni Mentoring Program (“LAMP”).
Ms. Mandl has been named annually to the prestigious Super Lawyers list since 2012, holds the rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale-Hubbell, and is a certified member of the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators.
The Wagner Law Group
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 43 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
