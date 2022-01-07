More Brands Seeking Enriched In-Store Experiences
Immense growth in the adoption of in-store traffic metrics worldwide as more brands, such as Deciem and Ritual, seek enhanced in-person experiences.
Our partnership with RetailNext will help us to offer the same offline experience in-store, critical to our customer's exploration journey at DECIEM”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc, the worldwide market leader in IoT smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, continues to experience global growth in the adoption of its in-store analytics as more brands seek accurate and reliable data to unpack shopper behaviors that drive profitability. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, RetailNext noted an increasing number of retailers standardizing traffic as a key metric to create safer shopping experiences. This upward trend has continued, with more retailers now also using the platform to reveal new opportunities about how to enhance in-person experiences for customers fatigued by the pandemic.
— Shona Gleeson, Head of Retail Operational Solutions, DECIEM.
DECIEM, which is an umbrella of good beauty brands like NIOD, Hylamide, and The Ordinary, recently selected RetailNext to measure and analyze customer engagement with its products in brick-and-mortar stores, in order to optimize product performance.
"Our partnership with RetailNext will help us to offer the same offline experience in-store, critical to our customer's exploration journey at DECIEM. By utilizing their 2.0 sensors and heat mapping features, we will be able to capture traffic flow and analyze how and where customers spend the majority of their time when shopping in one of our bricks and mortar locations. The intuitive dashboards RetailNext offers will be integral to our retail team's understanding and analysis of the in-store business, traffic flows, and conversion results, helping us to better understand our consumers and how to best serve them in-store”, said Shona Gleeson, Head of Retail Operational Solutions at DECIEM. “They are a trusted service within the retail industry and truly understand the needs of their clients, offering bespoke services per partner. As an abnormal retail business, RetailNext has been efficient, organized, and understanding of our needs".
Within the luxury retail and distribution market, The AlMalki Group recently joined the RetailNext global customer base to increase the performance and sales of over 100 international brands it manages in the Middle East.
“As an expert in brand development in the luxury retail and distribution market for over 65 years, our client's success is at the core of what we do. We are excited to introduce the RetailNext platform to augment our capabilities in helping over 100 international brands grow their market share in the Middle East”, said Ziad AlMalki, Chief Operating Officer at The AlMalki Group.
RetailNext has also seen tremendous growth in the adoption of traffic metrics among direct-to-consumer brands that are expanding their presence by establishing physical store locations. Among them is Ritual, a personal health brand that has pioneered a new standard of high-quality products backed by real science and Made Traceable with the first visible supply chain of its kind.
"We are excited to partner with RetailNext as we grow our analytic capabilities and continue to leverage as robust a data set as possible to optimize the unique in-store customer experiences we create for our customers. As a leading direct-to-consumer personal health brand that is expanding its retail footprint, the deep insights that the RetailNext data provides will help keep a pulse on product engagement and other retail strategies", said Jeffrey Wise, Retail Operations Manager at Ritual.
In addition to this exciting customer growth, RetailNext is also pleased to announce several new partnerships that leverage the in-store traffic data to enhance their suite of offerings. Today, RetailNext is announcing new partnerships with Opinno Ecuador, FeedbackNow By Forrester, Ascend RMS, and Axians Italia.
"We are excited to add these partners to our ever-growing partner network. Each brings a unique set of value-added solutions and services to their customers and enhances the RetailNext solution offering”, said Tony Luzza, Head of Global Channels at RetailNext. "Our Resell Partners provide RetailNext solutions that offer their customers feature-rich traffic, occupancy, and asset protection. Our Technology Partners can meanwhile integrate world-leading retail analytics with their own solutions".
