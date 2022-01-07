“NOILION” PRODUCED BY TEDDYLOID MAKES DEBUT WITH NETFLIX ULTRAMAN SEASON 2 THEME SONG
EINPresswire.com/ -- NOILION, a three-member unit, produced by electronic music producer TeddyLoid, will be making their debut from Japan’s largest anime song label and subsidiary of Bandai Namco Arts, Lantis. The unit is formed with a bilingual and high-toned female vocalist called LIO, a male DJ called KILLIT who mysteriously appeared on the scene, and with a VJ called REA who had been at the forefront of the Japanese club scene specializing in projection mapping.
A teaser introduction video produced by REAK has been released on their official YouTube channel and has been gradually making a buzz with the media already picking up the information. The clip had been created with a technique called volumetric photography by using a green background. The clip also expresses their theme of "Live On in the Noisy World", which means living humanely amidst the noise and distortions of digital society.
Their debut song "3" was pre-released on all music streaming platforms (including Spotify, Apple Music) on January 5th, and its actual CD single will be available on January 21st. “3” has also been placed as the official theme song of NETFLIX OFFICIAL “ULTRAMAN Season 2” which will begin to air from April 2022. The title "3" comes from its inspiration by having the song in three-minute length, Ultraman's three-minute time limit to battle with its opponent, the three members of NOILION, and the three-dimension XR image used in the video produced by REAK. The song is featured in the anime's latest PV below.
Enjoy the latest sound of the club sound guitars by NOILION's sound producer TeddyLoid and the new musical experience woven by LIO's high tone and powerful singing voice.
Official Website: https://www.noilion.jp/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noilion_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NOILION_JPN
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yuxWVvasbug7zLtisIgFA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7A8ngqXYxuxssjjLk8c0BH?si=GfT22BYnRdaOMDYlIQPX9Q
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/noilion/1599001956
About NOILION:
From Tokyo, creating a unique blend of music and visuals, the world's attention is gathering on this new group called NOILION. With the phrase, "Live On in the Noisy World" as the focal point, their message speaks to embrace the warmth of being a human, through the noise and distortion of the digital age.
With TeddyLoid as the sound producer, a chemical reaction is caused by the three members of this creator unit: A world-class bilingual high-tone vocalist, "LIO." A new, edgy, mysterious DJ, "KILLIT." A VJ skilled in projection mapping live performances, taking over the forefront of Japan's club scene, "REAK."
NOILION - TEASER