Bounce Mobile Systems (BNCM) and Partners to Launch Platform for Freelancers Worldwide

RENO, NEVADA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (BNCM) today announced that it has formed a partnership with Servebank Financial Inc. (SERVEBANK) and British Cambridge College (BCC) to develop and launch a platform for freelancers worldwide, known as GigsBoss, by June 2022.

There are an estimated 1.2 billion freelancers around the world, or nearly 1/3 of the total global workforce. It is estimated that around 60 million Americans are reported to have freelanced in 2020 or around 36% of the overall American workforce and contributing $1.20 trillion to the economy. This increase is fueled by highly skilled young professionals seeking a more flexible working environment than the current working tradition.

“The mission of GigsBoss is to improve the lives of people and communities. We do so by creating economic opportunities for them. Our platform enables people the opportunity to offer their talents and skills and the freedom to work anytime and anywhere, while enabling companies to secure the best possible talents for their projects within their budgets,” as stated by Paul Hata, CEO of BNCM and GigsBoss.

The partnerships between BNCM, SERVEBANK and BCC will help accelerate the growth and mission of GigsBoss to improve lives and communities by creating economic opportunities for them. BNCM and SERVEBANK has a wide network amongst the business community through its active business and community projects in the region, while BCC has a wide network amongst the professional community having trained over 10,000 professionals in the last two years.

GigsBoss aims to secure over 50,0000 freelancers in the next 12 months through these strategic partnerships, networks, and various marketing campaigns. BNCM and its partners plans to put in significant resources towards the growth and success of GigsBoss and hope to secure its listing on NASDAQ within the next 5 years.

About Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC: BNCM)

BNCM is an Asset Management Company that secures its assets by investing in companies with strong growth potentials, robust revenues, significant profits, proven track records, and promising business models with highly experienced management teams that will exceptionally qualify for quotation and or listing on the OTC and or NASDAQ markets within the next 2 to 3 years. The growth of these companies will directly provide more employment opportunities to the communities, improve the economy of the country, and bring greater social change to humanity.

About GigsBoss

GigsBoss is a platform for freelancers worldwide. GigsBoss’ mission is to improve the lives of people and communities. It does so by creating economic opportunities for them. GigsBoss’ platform enables people the opportunity to offer their talents and skills and the freedom to work anytime and anywhere, while enabling companies to secure the best possible talents for their projects within their budgets.