Work starts on new County courthouse

Work has started on the new 309,000-square-foot, $340.5 million Stanislaus County courthouse in downtown Modesto. The new facility, designed with 27 courtrooms, had been shelved for years for lack of funding. In October the state Department of Finance approved the request for the construction contract award, giving the green light to start building.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.