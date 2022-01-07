Nevvon and SwyftOps Announce Strategic Partnership to Optimize Caregiver Training
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care training technology company and SwyftOps, a homecare management software platform announced their strategic partnership to optimize caregiver training and compliance.
"Partnerships like these are game-changers for caregivers and agencies alike. Our goal is to continue to make caregiver training easily accessible and straightforward while simplifying the lives of agency administrators. We look forward to working with the entire SwyftOps team to provide value to our joint customers” states Nevvon SVP of Growth & Revenue, Allan Levine.
“The ability to provide a one stop shop for our subscribers is of critical importance. Our partnership with Nevvon adds another integral piece to that puzzle. We look forward to working with Nevvon to continue to enhance the offerings available, and truly provide our subscribers a difference making solution for their training and compliance needs” stated SwyftOps vice president, Chris Trempe.
About Nevvon:
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
About SwyftOps:
SwyftOps has the potential to be the core operating system for your home care business. Its scalability frees you up to focus on quality and growth. It’s your secure HIPAA-compliant vault for employee and client data, and the tool to strategically combine that data to offer and assign shifts and form schedules. It’s your EVV-compliant timekeeping and privacy-assured communication tool. It’s your FLSA-compliant gross payroll calculator, and your invoice generator for both simple and complex billing scenarios. It’s your mini-CRM for early business development. It’s both the origin of and destination for your assessments and care plans, for your care notes, and a permanent document archive. For more information, visit https://swyftops.com/.
For more information, please visit:
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
https://swyftops.com/.
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
James Cohen
