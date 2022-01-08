Roadkill is on the Rise
Roadkill is on the rise in the United States as flights are being cancelled and people are hitting the roads.
Pull it off the road, process it, grill it, eat it, then turn it into art, Roadkill Art.”MT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 8,000 flights were cancelled January 1st-3rd, while total airline delays within, into, or out of the United States January 6th were 3,242 and total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States January 6th were 2,018. The first week of the New Year has put more cars on the road, a pattern that could continue this winter season, in turn raising the amount of roadkill on our highways and roads.
— Janet Arneau
Hunter’s have a love for the outdoors, dogs, animals and eating game meat. With the price of grocery store meat up, knowing a hunter might be the reason you have access to this seasons excess of game meat. Imagine coming up on a 8 point-100 + pound roadkill deer, elk or moose and feel comfortable taking it because you know how to process meat or know there are professional processors you can take game to and have venison burgers, steaks, back straps, shish kabob meat and/or ribs filling your freezer with enough meat to last quite a while. Flight Cancellations + Increase in Cars on Roads = an Increase in Roadkill.
https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled
DNR organizations Nationwide reported in 2021 an increase in deer population. It appears Mississippi's deer population is growing and, consequently, hunters are being asked to shoot more deer. "All factors except for statewide harvest point to a population increase," said William McKinley, Deer Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. "Field reports from the coast to Tennessee and from the Mississippi River to Alabama all indicate an outstanding fawn crop this year. "Everybody I've talked to has commented on how many fawns they're seeing on camera. It was a mild summer for Mississippi. We had substantial rain. Temperatures were moderate, so the summer stress period wasn't as bad as most summers." Increase in Cars on Roads + Increase in Deer Population = an Increase in Roadkill
https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/outdoors/2020/11/21/mississippi-deer-herd-growing-more-hunters-needed/3775475001/
Also added to the equation is people have been driving faster since 2020 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. With an increase in speed wild game has no chance of survival upon impact. Since 2020 the University of Illinois at Chicago researchers found that more people in the Chicago area are anticipating taking road trips. These Researchers also found more and more people nationwide will be skipping the sky for some time on the road. Increase in Cars on Roads + Speed + Increase in Deer Population = an Increase in Roadkill
https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a32784601/post-pandemic-youre-more-likely-to-take-more-road-trips/
What will we do with the available roadkill this winter? You can become a Roadkill Reporter by downloading the Roadkill Art app in your phone. A free app designed so you can report the location you find a roadkill, you can also take a picture of the roadkill, up to a 30 second video and there is a rate chart for the roadkill's condition. Once you have complete your reporting an icon instantly appears on the app map, now anyone can click on this location marker and see the exact location, picture and video of your reported roadkill. There is also a List View/News Feed for quick scrolling through all reported roadkill. If you come across roadkill or accidentally hit an animal on the road, mark it. Large, small, fresh or old, even if you take the animal for yourself, you’ll be alerting others of a potential future hot spot. If you do not take it you have made it available for someone else providing them with as much as 50 pounds of meat, maybe even a soup kitchen. You can get the app in the Apple and Google Play stores:
Apple Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roadkill-art/id1573201332
Google Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innodel.roadkillart
Fresh roadkill meat especially from big game, antelope, whitetail and mule deer, elk, moose, and pronghorn, can provide quite a few meals. If you are not skilled at processing game meat, in our Roadkill Art video archive you’ll find lots of handy tips and instructions on how to either process meat yourself, or how and where to drop off your roadkill to a local processor.
The app makes it easy to find out what is required when taking roadkill in your state or state you are passing through, providing roadkill rules, regulations and laws for every US state and the District of Columbia. Once the app is downloaded and you registered, find the icon at the bottom of the page, an orange star, it houses a color coded map of the US. The states are divided into 8 categories summarizing what to do when you want to take roadkill for consumption or art. When you click on your state you will get further instruction for which department or organization to contact.
Below is a list of the Roadkill Art 8 App Regulation categories:
1. Yes one can take roadkill.
2. Yes one can take roadkill but one must first get permission from the police call 911.
3. Yes one can take roadkill but a salvage permit is required.
4. Yes one can take roadkill but a permit is required from Natural Resources.
5. Call 911, no known law specifically about roadkill.
6. Yes one can take roadkill but one must notify authorities one took it.
7. Yes one can take roadkill but one are required to file a particular permit, tag, license or report, see one's state.
8. No one can take roadkill it is illegal.
Roadkill Art invites you to be a part of a unique community, download the app to your phone and register by answering a few simple questions. The system will walk you through the steps below. One simple task of reporting roadkill in the Roadkill Art app can lead to providing meals, delicious game meat meals, to a lot of people.
1. Download the app
2. Allow for location
3. Allow the app to access your camera for pictures 4. Allow the app to access your camera for videos
5. Register with name, cell, email, city, and state
6. Set a password
7. Provide your Hunter status
Janet Arneau
Roadkill Art, Inc.
+1 843-371-0763
janetarneau@yahoo.com
How to test Roadkill to know if it is fresh.