Veterans Museum Expands Educational Services with Virtual Tours & Programs

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper is taking some tours and programs online. The Veterans Museum is offering an initial slate of virtual tours and programs beginning this month. Most of these programs are geared toward elementary school classrooms. However, the Museum can tailor programs to other age groups, including high school and adult learners. It is a significant expansion for the institution, reaching more people across Wyoming.

The initial slate of virtual tours and programs focuses on topics including Veterans Day’s history, the Casper Army Air Base, and a Veterans Museum Virtual Tour. The Veterans Museum will add new programs in the future. Most are written to meet Wyoming elementary school social studies standards. However, requesting a tour or program isn’t restricted to schools. These opportunities are available to other youth-based groups, historical societies, veteran service organizations, and others.

Teachers and group leaders can schedule virtual tours and programs in several ways: online at http://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/resources/veteran/museums/wy-veterans-memorial-museum/, by telephone at 307-472-1857 or via email at daisy.allen@wyo.gov. The Museum provides tours Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Times, and dates for all reservations are first come/first serve. Please schedule tours at least 30 days in advance.

For any questions about our virtual tours and program, please contact the Veterans Museum at 307-472-1857.

