Wyoming Army National Guard engineers partner with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing in Cheyenne

Wyoming Military Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Soldiers from the Wyoming Army National Guard 307th Engineer Detachment will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County this spring as part of an innovative readiness training (IRT) mission to construct affordable housing for local families while enhancing military readiness.

From May 8–20, 2026, Soldiers assigned to the 307th Engineer Detachment will conduct their annual training at the Pronghorn Crossing build site, located south of Storey Boulevard between Canyon Road and Ridge Road, just south of North Cheyenne Community Park. During the training period, the unit plans to construct four to six homes within the 12-unit Pronghorn Crossing development.

IRT is a Department of War program that provides realistic, joint military training opportunities while delivering essential services, such as construction, health care, transportation, and cybersecurity, to communities across the United States and its territories. The Pronghorn Crossing project exemplifies this dual-purpose mission by strengthening deployment readiness while directly supporting Cheyenne families in need of affordable homeownership.

The 307th Engineer Detachment is a vertical construction unit comprised of Soldiers trained in multiple engineering military occupational specialties, including carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and masonry. The project will allow the unit to execute a collective training event, enabling Soldiers to sharpen their individual skills while also conducting cross-training across specialties in a real-world construction environment.

“Years from now, our Soldiers won’t just remember the training—they ’ll remember the positive impact they had on the community, especially on the families who moved into these homes,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck. “This is the kind of mission that they will tell their grandkids about, because it’s proof that their service mattered not just overseas, but right here at home.”

The partnership between the Wyoming Army National Guard and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County underscores a shared commitment to service, and community investment, according to the goals of this project. In addition to advancing military readiness, the project offers a meaningful opportunity for public engagement and highlights the Guard’s unique capabilities as both a warfighting force and a trusted community partner.

Media Coverage: Reach out to Joseph Coslett Jr., 307-760-0592, if you want to schedule interviews or for participation to cover the event or the planning for the event in May.