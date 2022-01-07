Submit Release
KDWP Commission to Meet Virtually on January 13

For Immediate Release: January 6, 2022

Contact: Nadia Reimer CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

KDWP Commission to Meet Virtually on January 13 

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its first public meeting of 2022 on January 13. The public is welcomed and encouraged to join Commissioners and select Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) staff to conduct business virtually via Zoom. For participation instructions, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Instructions-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Meeting. To watch live video/audio stream of the meeting, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Watch-Meetings-Here.

The public meeting will begin at 1 p.m. with an introduction of Commissioners and guests, a review of agenda items, approval of past minutes, and general public comment on items not listed on the agenda.

KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless will provide an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a 2022 legislative update from Terry Bruce, legal counsel for KDWP, who will share the agency’s plans for the 2022 legislative session. Lastly, Nadia Reimer, KDWP chief of Public Affairs and engagement officer, will present previously-submitted constituent inquiries which may require discussion by staff and Commissioners during the public meeting. 

Additional items to be discussed by Commissioners include:

General Discussion (items not being voted on)

  • An update on, and drawing for, 2022 Commissioner big game permits
  • Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 webless migratory game bird seasons
  • Proposed access restrictions at Cheyenne Bottoms, the addition of refuge space on Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area, and adding properties to the list of lands that require use of the Department’s electronic check-in system
  • Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 deer seasons on military installations
  • Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 waterfowl seasons

Workshop Session (items that may be voted on at a future date)

  • A review of current big game regulations, which may include the tagging, transport, legal equipment, management units, application procedures, and permits; No changes are currently being proposed.
  • Season dates, bag limits and permit regulations for pronghorn, including a proposal for unlimited archery permits for both residents and nonresidents.
  • Season dates, bag limits, and permits for elk; No changes are currently being proposed.
  • The use of forward-facing sonar while fishing
  • Current crappie management practices
  • Umbrella rigs for fishing
  • And, an update on Chronic Wasting Disease in Kansas

No items will be voted on during the Commission’s January 13 public meeting. 

To view the January 13, 2022 meeting agenda and briefing book, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission/Meeting-Schedule/January-13-2022.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next KDWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library in Topeka.

###

