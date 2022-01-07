More about GBI Investigating Double Shooting in Vidalia

Vidalia, GA (January 6, 2022) – On Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 12:55 p.m., Vidalia Police Department officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at 802 E. 5th Street, Vidalia, Toombs County, GA. Before officers arrived, a second 911 call was received regarding a shooting at the same address. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, identified as Latorey Denise Harden, age 24, and Pamela Harden, age 42, both of Vidalia. Latorey Harden was deceased and Pamela Harden was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah in critical condition. Pamela Harden is Latorey Harden’s mother. The shooter has not been positively identified, but was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with a busted window, Georgia license plate RRX1184.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.