Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,860 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Calhoun

Calhoun, GA (January 6, 2022)The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Calhoun, Gordon County, GA. The Calhoun Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, January 6, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on January 6, 2022, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Calhoun Police Department officers responded to 121 ½ Adair Street in Calhoun in reference to a burglary in progress and it was reported the burglar was armed with a knife. The responding officers encountered Jose Brito Lopez, age 37, of Calhoun inside of the residence. Lopez failed to comply with the officers’ commands to show them his hands and he continued to advance towards the officers. One of the officers tased Lopez, but the taser was ineffective, and Lopez continued to advance towards the officers. Lopez was shot by one of the other officers at the scene that he was advancing towards and died. None of the occupants of the home were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Calhoun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.