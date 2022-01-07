More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Calhoun

Calhoun, GA (January 6, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Calhoun, Gordon County, GA. The Calhoun Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, January 6, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on January 6, 2022, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Calhoun Police Department officers responded to 121 ½ Adair Street in Calhoun in reference to a burglary in progress and it was reported the burglar was armed with a knife. The responding officers encountered Jose Brito Lopez, age 37, of Calhoun inside of the residence. Lopez failed to comply with the officers’ commands to show them his hands and he continued to advance towards the officers. One of the officers tased Lopez, but the taser was ineffective, and Lopez continued to advance towards the officers. Lopez was shot by one of the other officers at the scene that he was advancing towards and died. None of the occupants of the home were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.