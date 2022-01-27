You are Nuts Certifies Vegan with BeVeg

Our premium cashews have been certified with the designations below to support a number of dietary restrictions and cultural lifestyles, and to promote balanced healthy diets for families everywhere.”
— You are Nuts
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are Nuts obtains vegan certification from BeVeg International.

You Are Nuts provides a unique premium jumbo cashew snack: dry roasted in their skin to provide the crispiest, most delicious snack experience to their customers. The quality, the freshness, and the crisp flavors are unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. But even more impressive are their certification claims, which are of the highest quality and caliber for the industry across the board.

“Our premium cashews have been certified with the designations below to support a number of dietary restrictions and cultural lifestyles, and to promote balanced healthy diets for families everywhere. They are Non-GMO verified, Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Kosher by the worlds leading kosher Certifier, the Orthodox Union, and Vegan Certified by Beveg, the world’s only ISO accredited vegan trademark, giving our mighty and delicious nuts credibility as a healthy snack for most individuals”

BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace. The Orthodox Union, has certified the majority of kosher products on the global marketplace, and the food safety Certifier used by You Are Nuts ensures the supply chain of Where Food Comes From. These are among the highest quality standards one can wish to achieve as a brand owner looking for consumer trust and transparency.

BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment program. To learn more about BeVeg or how to gain global vegan certification status to make your vegan claim official, check out www.beveg.com.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

