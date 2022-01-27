You are Nuts Certifies Vegan with BeVeg
You are Nuts obtains vegan certification from BeVeg International, world's leading vegan trademark.
Our premium cashews have been certified with the designations below to support a number of dietary restrictions and cultural lifestyles, and to promote balanced healthy diets for families everywhere.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are Nuts obtains vegan certification from BeVeg International.
— You are Nuts
You Are Nuts provides a unique premium jumbo cashew snack: dry roasted in their skin to provide the crispiest, most delicious snack experience to their customers. The quality, the freshness, and the crisp flavors are unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. But even more impressive are their certification claims, which are of the highest quality and caliber for the industry across the board.
“Our premium cashews have been certified with the designations below to support a number of dietary restrictions and cultural lifestyles, and to promote balanced healthy diets for families everywhere. They are Non-GMO verified, Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Kosher by the worlds leading kosher Certifier, the Orthodox Union, and Vegan Certified by Beveg, the world’s only ISO accredited vegan trademark, giving our mighty and delicious nuts credibility as a healthy snack for most individuals”
BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace. The Orthodox Union, has certified the majority of kosher products on the global marketplace, and the food safety Certifier used by You Are Nuts ensures the supply chain of Where Food Comes From. These are among the highest quality standards one can wish to achieve as a brand owner looking for consumer trust and transparency.
BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment program. To learn more about BeVeg or how to gain global vegan certification status to make your vegan claim official, check out www.beveg.com.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here