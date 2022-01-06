Market capitalisation on HOSE hits nearly 93 per cent of GDP

VIETNAM, January 6 - A man watching stock movements on a trading board at HoSE's building. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM City — Market capitalisation on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose more than 42 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ5.8 quadrillion (US$254.83 billion) by the end of 2021, accounting for 92.77 per cent of the previous year’s GDP.

In 2020, the market capitalisation on HoSE stood at VNĐ4.08 quadrillion, or 67.59 per cent of 2019’s GDP, the southern bourse reported.

Ending the last session of December, the benchmark VN-Index reached 1,498.28 points, a month-on-month increase of 1.34 per cent and a year-on-year rise of 35.73 per cent. VNAllshare-Index topped 1,561.33 points, up 1.85 per cent month-on-month and 51.23 per cent year-on-year.

The large-cap stocks tracker VN30-Index edged down 0.12 per cent compared to the previous month to close the last trading day of 2021 at 1,535.71 points; however, the figure was 43.42 per cent higher than that recorded at the beginning of last year.

Industrial stocks posted the highest growth with VNIND-Index gaining 9.79 per cent year-on-year. It was followed by shares of the utilities sector (VNUTI-Index), up 6.31 per cent; and those of the consumer staples sector (UNCONS) rising 3.93 per cent.

Last month, the stock market liquidity set a record high in the December 23 session, with more than 1.32 billion shares traded for over VNĐ45.37 trillion in total.

During 2021, 184.32 billion stocks were traded on HoSE, worth a total of over VNĐ5.39 quadrillion, up 118.68 per cent and 244.51 per cent, respectively, against 2020. An average of 737.29 million shares, worth nearly VNĐ21.6 trillion, were traded on the southern bourse per session.

As of the end of last year, 533 securities codes had been listed on HoSE, including 404 stocks, three close-end fund certificates, eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 113 covered warrants (CW), and five bonds. The number of shares listed on the bourse exceeded 120.5 billion. — VNS