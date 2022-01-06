Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of State Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset January 7, 2022 in honor of State Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton, who died while on duty Monday. He was a 15-year state highway patrol veteran assigned to Rutherford County. Services for Trooper Horton will be held on Friday, January 7 on the campus of Isothermal Community College located at 172 Rapid Court, Forest City, NC 28160.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: “State Highway Patrol Trooper John Horton served our state with honor and devotion. We are forever grateful for his service, and our deep condolences and prayers are with his fellow troopers, friends and family.”

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide. Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.