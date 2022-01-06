Route 50 Washington Pike Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week In Bridgeville, South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing widening work on the Route 50 (Washington Pike) bridge over Chartiers Creek in Bridgeville Borough and South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, January 10 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, lane closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights on Route 50 in each direction between James Street in Bridgeville and Millers Run Road in South Fayette through late 2022. (Lane restrictions on Route 50 and Chartiers Street will occur as needed at the beginning of the project and may not occur every day). Additionally, work will occur on weekends as needed without time restrictions. Work will include roadway excavation, widening, drainage improvements, utility work, signal updates, and bridge foundation construction.

Additionally, lane restrictions controlled by flaggers will occur during the same timeframe on Chartiers Street (Route 3034) between Route 50 and Werner Street. Crews will conduct widening work, retaining wall construction, utility work, and pavement reconstruction.

The structure over Chartiers Creek will be widened to seven lanes using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques as part of this $10.78 million improvement project. Additionally, an exclusive lane from southbound Washington Pike to northbound I-79 will be constructed, widening work will occur on the northbound I-79 on-ramp, and Chartiers Street will be widened to include a turning lane. The project began in 2021 with utility relocation work and is anticipated to conclude in late 2022. During the 2022 construction season, the bridge will be closed for three extended weekends and a 10-day closure of Chartiers Street will be required. Information will be provided in advance of all closures.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

