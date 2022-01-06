PennDOT Tentatively Planning to Implement Vehicle Restrictions on Philadelphia Region Interstates Ahead of Winter Storm

King of Prussia, PA – In response to the winter storm forecasted for the five-county Philadelphia area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are tentatively planning to implement Tier 1 vehicle restrictions tonight, January 6, on interstates across the region if conditions warrant.

The vehicle restrictions are tentatively scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM tonight on the following interstates:

I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway): New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;

I-76: PA Turnpike: Reading;

I-95: Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;

I-95: PA Turnpike: I-276 to New Jersey state line;

I-276: PA Turnpike: I-95 connector;

I-295: PA Turnpike to New Jersey state line;

I-676: I-76 to New Jersey state line;

I-476: I-95 to PA Turnpike; and

I-476 PA Turnpike: Mid-County to Lehigh Valley.

Under the Tier 1 vehicle restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and

Motorcycles.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

