Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,835 in the last 365 days.

Rampant Retail Crime Requires Partnerships

Combatting Retail Theft Can't Be Done Alone

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Crime Can Be Dangerous and Intimidating

Retail stores are a vital part of any community. They conveniently and quickly provide the goods local people want and need. Shops are places where residents work and build their careers. Finally, stores also provide entertainment and can be a welcome diversion for busy, stressed citizens.

However, ongoing thefts and looting intimidates workers, shoppers, and their loved ones while boosting fear of criminal victimization. Store thefts can result in Injury and worse, as well as strip stores of desirable goods local citizens seek. This forces the local shopper to look elsewhere for better, safer shopping options.

Partnerships

No individual store or even chain can flourish alone in this climate of increasing crime victimization and lower consequences for those that harm others. Retailers are working together to build stronger, science-based, cross-company, local policymaker, and law enforcement partnerships at the individual retail center and market levels in part via the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC).

Over 70 US retail companies work together with 80 protective solution companies and PhD-level research scientists on anti-crime community engagement and technological solutions via Gainesville, FL based Loss Prevention Research Council. LPRC’s Director and University of Florida Research Scientist/Criminologist Read Hayes, PhD works with a team of eight to support retailers as they deal with theft, fraud, and violence across their stores and supply chain using data analytics, randomized field experiments, offender interviews, a series of simulated retail environment labs, and other scientific methods.

What and How

Through the cross-company communication and engagement of senior executives, investigators, and other individuals within the LPRC's member organizations, research is being conducted to assist in evidence-based decision making. With over 200 past research projects, the LPRC, through its multiple partners, is one of the leading research organizations involved in studying crime in the retail space.

The LPRC team is available to discuss retail crime dynamics, and group and individual crime reduction strategies and tactics!

Diego Rodriguez
Loss Prevention Research Council
+1 352-222-8202
operations@lpresearch.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rampant Retail Crime Requires Partnerships

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.